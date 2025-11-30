Left Menu

Cyclone Ditwah: India Rallies in Rescue Efforts in Sri Lanka

The Indian Air Force and NDRF are aiding Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah caused severe devastation, resulting in over 330 deaths. Disaster responses include rescue missions, humanitarian aid, and evacuation plans. As operations continue, a state of emergency is declared, while efforts persist between India and Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:39 IST
Cyclone Ditwah: India Rallies in Rescue Efforts in Sri Lanka
  Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Indian Air Force and NDRF are actively involved in rescue and relief operations in Sri Lanka following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which has claimed over 330 lives. The cyclone's severe impact since November 16 has affected over a million people across the island nation.

In response, India has launched Operation Sagar Bandhu, deploying two NDRF teams to aid the Sri Lankan authorities. IAF helicopters have been crucial in the rescue missions, evacuating stranded individuals from various nationalities and airlifting critical casualties to Colombo for medical care.

Moreover, continuous efforts help alleviate the impact, with Indian transport aircraft delivering essential relief supplies. As more humanitarian aid reaches Sri Lanka, a state of emergency persists, and operations to assist the flood-affected population continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

