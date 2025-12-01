Tragedy Strikes as Tractor-Trolley Overturns in Madhya Pradesh
A tractor-trolley accident in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in two deaths and five injuries. The vehicle, carrying electricity poles for Raisagar village, overturned while negotiating a bend. Suresh and Dheengla died on the scene, while others were hospitalized with stable conditions.
A devastating accident unfolded in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, as a tractor-trolley overturned while transporting electricity poles, leading to two fatalities and injuring five others.
The incident occurred when the vehicle, carrying materials for a new power line to Raisagar village, failed to navigate a sharp bend.
Two residents, Suresh and Dheengla, were killed instantly, while five others, identified as Mangaliya, Dhaundiya, Raju, Kalsiya, and Nar Singh, sustained injuries and were subsequently hospitalized in stable condition.
