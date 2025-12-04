Left Menu

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-12-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 13:36 IST
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region
  • Country:
  • China

China on Thursday reported a magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Xinjiang, a region in the country's northwest that shares a border with Kyrgyzstan, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

The earthquake struck near the county of Akqi near the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border at 3:44 pm local time (0744 GMT), with the epicentre at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to CENC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health and National Security Cess not to be levied on essential commodities: Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.

Health and National Security Cess not to be levied on essential commodities:...

 India
2
Gold futures fall, silver gains as weak US data spurs caution

Gold futures fall, silver gains as weak US data spurs caution

 India
3
UPDATE 3-Cricket-England battle to 196-4, Starc takes third wicket

UPDATE 3-Cricket-England battle to 196-4, Starc takes third wicket

Global
4
2025 Hainan International Forum on Higher Education Innovation and Development Opens at University of Sanya

2025 Hainan International Forum on Higher Education Innovation and Developme...

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025