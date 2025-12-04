Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-12-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 13:36 IST
- Country:
- China
China on Thursday reported a magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Xinjiang, a region in the country's northwest that shares a border with Kyrgyzstan, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.
The earthquake struck near the county of Akqi near the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border at 3:44 pm local time (0744 GMT), with the epicentre at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to CENC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyrgyzstan
- Xinjiang
- CENC
- China
- Akqi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region
Kyrgyzstan's Parliamentary Election Raises Concerns Over Freedoms
Kyrgyzstan's Political Landscape: Democracy in Decline?
Kyrgyzstan's Political Climate Under Scrutiny in Early Election
Kyrgyzstan's Snap Election: Power Dynamics and Democratic Erosion