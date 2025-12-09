Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Sees Brief Improvement Amid Forecasted Decline

Delhi witnessed a slight improvement in air quality, with AQI dropping below 300 into 'poor' levels. However, predictions indicate worsening conditions, with pollution levels expected to reach 'very poor' to 'severe'. Vehicular emissions significantly contribute to the pollution, and authorities urge citizens to reduce biomass burning and adhere to environmental guidelines.

Updated: 09-12-2025 18:37 IST
Delhi experienced a minor respite from intense air pollution on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dipping slightly below the 300 mark, registering in the 'poor' category. However, this improvement may be temporary as forecasts suggest a deterioration in air quality in the coming days, with the AQI likely to fall into 'very poor' to 'severe' brackets.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported a 24-hour average AQI of 282 at 4 PM on Tuesday, improving from 314 on Monday and 308 on Sunday. The last instance of pollution dipping below the 'very poor' range occurred on November 30, indicating a fleeting relief after enduring a stretch of severe pollution.

Contributing factors include vehicular emissions, responsible for 17.1% of the pollution, as well as industrial and domestic emissions. Authorities highlight the importance of compliance with GRAP guidelines and encourage citizens to avoid biomass burning to mitigate the impending air quality decline.

