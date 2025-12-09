Delhi's Air Quality Sees Brief Improvement Amid Forecasted Decline

Delhi experienced a minor respite from intense air pollution on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dipping slightly below the 300 mark, registering in the 'poor' category. However, this improvement may be temporary as forecasts suggest a deterioration in air quality in the coming days, with the AQI likely to fall into 'very poor' to 'severe' brackets.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported a 24-hour average AQI of 282 at 4 PM on Tuesday, improving from 314 on Monday and 308 on Sunday. The last instance of pollution dipping below the 'very poor' range occurred on November 30, indicating a fleeting relief after enduring a stretch of severe pollution.

Contributing factors include vehicular emissions, responsible for 17.1% of the pollution, as well as industrial and domestic emissions. Authorities highlight the importance of compliance with GRAP guidelines and encourage citizens to avoid biomass burning to mitigate the impending air quality decline.

