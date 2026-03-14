Lone-Wolf Terror Strikes Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions: A Rising Threat Within

Heightened tensions between Iran and the United States are manifesting in unconventional and alarming ways on American soil. On a recent Thursday, more than 500 miles apart, acts of retaliatory violence unfolded in Michigan and Virginia, according to U.S. law enforcement officials.

In Michigan, a synagogue was the site of a tragic attack when a Lebanon-born man, Ayman Ghazali, rammed a pickup truck filled with fireworks and gasoline, sparking a fire. This was one of the first known instances of retaliatory violence on U.S. soil since the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, a man with past connections to the Islamic State executed a lethal assault at Old Dominion University, impacting U.S. Army personnel. The incidents underscore the complexity faced by authorities in identifying and stopping lone-wolf attackers during a period of strained Homeland Security resources.