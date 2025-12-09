Left Menu

Maharashtra Approves Revised Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway Alignment

The Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee approved the revised alignment for the Nagpur-Chandrapur high-speed express highway, saving 27 hectares of forest land. The expressway will cover 204 km, including a 11 km link road. Deadlines for private land development in key Mumbai areas were also extended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee has approved the revised alignment of the Nagpur-Chandrapur high-speed express highway, incorporating recommendations from the Centre's Gati Shakti Portal.

This decision, which affects the highway's path from Seldo Interchange on Samruddhi Mahamarg to Navegaon (Mor) on the Durga-Hyderabad highway covering 192 km and an additional 11 km link road, aims to save 27 hectares of forest land.

Led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the committee also granted extensions on private land development deadlines in several Mumbai localities such as Ghatkopar (east), Chembur, and Andheri, among others. Fadnavis emphasized prioritizing traffic congestion solutions amid increased urbanization, prompting officials to explore infrastructure enhancements on the Hadapsar-Yavat stretch in Pune district. The chief minister mandated prior approval for all infrastructure projects via the Gati Shakti Portal before any committee review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

