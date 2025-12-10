Revamping Delhi: Beautifying the Capital's Flyovers
The Delhi government has partnered with IOCL to enhance the city's aesthetics and infrastructure. This collaboration involves beautification efforts under flyovers and provision of amenities such as medical equipment and water ATMs. This initiative is aimed at transforming Delhi into a well-organised and healthier capital.
The Delhi government has formalized a strategic partnership with public sector giant Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to enhance the national capital's aesthetics and infrastructure. As announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this MoU focuses on transforming Delhi into a clean, healthy, and well-organized capital city.
Under the agreement, IOCL will undertake the maintenance and beautification of spaces beneath five flyovers across Delhi, including spots in south Delhi and Punjabi Bagh. This initiative forms a part of IOCL's corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, aiming to create a visually appealing urban environment.
Highlighting the importance of the collaboration, Gupta emphasized the holistic approach, which includes flyover beautification, provision of medical equipment, installation of water ATMs, and other infrastructural upgrades. This move marks a crucial step towards enhancing Delhi's urban landscape.
