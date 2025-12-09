Unveiling 'Good News Assam': Stories of Resilience and Innovation

On Tuesday, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya unveiled the special publication 'Good News Assam' during a ceremony at Lok Bhavan, a site now dedicated to public welfare.

The Doordarshan News publication, 'Good News Assam', compiles over 50 episodes of inspirational stories, focusing on service, innovation, and community leadership across the state. Among its contents are 55 powerful narratives reflecting Assam's progress and resilience.

Governor Acharya emphasized the publication's role in showcasing implementation of various welfare schemes and noted its significance in promoting participatory development, much like the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat', by highlighting contributions of everyday heroes.

(With inputs from agencies.)