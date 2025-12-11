Disney Expands with AI Magic: A Billion-Dollar Collaboration

The Walt Disney Company has entered a groundbreaking agreement with OpenAI to enhance its brand offerings through artificial intelligence innovation. This collaboration entails a significant $1 billion equity investment by Disney in OpenAI and emphasizes a shared commitment to responsible AI deployment, safeguarding user safety and creators' rights.

Under the terms of the agreement, Disney will not only gain equity but also receive warrants to purchase additional OpenAI stocks. As a crucial component of the deal, Disney will become a major client of OpenAI, utilizing its cutting-edge APIs to develop products, tools, and experiences, notably for Disney+.

Both parties assure strict measures to prevent the generation of illegal or harmful content. The partnership, which spans three years, excludes any usage of talent likenesses or voices, affirming Disney's precise focus on innovating while preserving ethical standards.

