Tragedy Strikes: Young Boy Killed in Leopard Attack Near Ranthambore

A seven-year-old boy was killed by a leopard near the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. The family blamed the Forest Department for negligence. The boy was seized while walking with his father near Aatila Balaji temple. Despite community efforts, the search ended with the discovery of his body in the forest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:26 IST
A tragic incident occurred near the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve as a seven-year-old boy was killed by a leopard. The child's family strongly criticized the Forest Department for negligence and refused to accept the body.

The attack happened near the Aatila Balaji temple. The boy was walking hand-in-hand with his father when the leopard suddenly emerged from the bushes and took him. Despite immediate reactions from villagers, who threw stones into the forest in an effort to save him, the boy was found dead.

Superintendent of Police Anil Beniwal confirmed it was a leopard attack. Ranger Ashwini Pratap Singh noted that residents were already alerted about leopard movements after a sighting earlier in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

