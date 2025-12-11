Tragedy Strikes: Young Boy Killed in Leopard Attack Near Ranthambore

A tragic incident occurred near the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve as a seven-year-old boy was killed by a leopard. The child's family strongly criticized the Forest Department for negligence and refused to accept the body.

The attack happened near the Aatila Balaji temple. The boy was walking hand-in-hand with his father when the leopard suddenly emerged from the bushes and took him. Despite immediate reactions from villagers, who threw stones into the forest in an effort to save him, the boy was found dead.

Superintendent of Police Anil Beniwal confirmed it was a leopard attack. Ranger Ashwini Pratap Singh noted that residents were already alerted about leopard movements after a sighting earlier in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)