Unexpected Truck Mishap in Mehrauli: The Sound of a Tire Burst

A schoolgirl faced a scare in South Delhi's Mehrauli area on Wednesday morning when a tire of a potato-laden truck suddenly burst, causing minor injuries to the young pedestrian. Police reported that the incident happened as the truck was making a delivery.

Investigations revealed that an iron piece serving as a temporary stairway at a local shop caused the truck's tire to ride over it, leading to a loud explosion. The vicinity's CCTV footage captured the moment when the girl was momentarily trapped as passersby watched in shock.

This incident has sparked demands from local residents and shopkeepers for stringent control of heavy vehicle movement during peak hours in the congested lanes of Mehrauli, highlighting the need for improved traffic management to ensure pedestrian safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)