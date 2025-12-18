Left Menu

Unexpected Truck Mishap in Mehrauli: The Sound of a Tire Burst

A young schoolgirl suffered minor injuries when a truck's tire burst in Mehrauli, South Delhi. The incident occurred as the truck navigated a tight lane, with its tire damaged by an iron piece. Locals urge strict regulations on heavy vehicles to prevent such occurrences in busy areas.

Unexpected Truck Mishap in Mehrauli: The Sound of a Tire Burst
A schoolgirl faced a scare in South Delhi's Mehrauli area on Wednesday morning when a tire of a potato-laden truck suddenly burst, causing minor injuries to the young pedestrian. Police reported that the incident happened as the truck was making a delivery.

Investigations revealed that an iron piece serving as a temporary stairway at a local shop caused the truck's tire to ride over it, leading to a loud explosion. The vicinity's CCTV footage captured the moment when the girl was momentarily trapped as passersby watched in shock.

This incident has sparked demands from local residents and shopkeepers for stringent control of heavy vehicle movement during peak hours in the congested lanes of Mehrauli, highlighting the need for improved traffic management to ensure pedestrian safety.

