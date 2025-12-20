Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Assam Train Accident Claims Elephant Lives

In a tragic incident in Assam's Hojai district, seven elephants were killed and one injured after a train collided with a herd. The accident led to derailment, but no human casualties were reported. Officials are investigating the cause, citing heavy fog and inadequate wildlife corridors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident unfolded in Assam's Hojai district early Saturday when the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express collided with a herd of elephants. The impact resulted in the death of seven elephants, including four calves, while one was injured. Fortunately, no human injuries were reported, though the train's derailment occurred.

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident, urging the Forest department to secure wildlife corridors to prevent future tragedies. State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi criticized the government's development approach, blaming it for shrinking natural habitats and escalating human-animal conflicts.

The accident is suspected to have been exacerbated by heavy fog and happened in a non-designated elephant corridor. Passengers affected by the train derailment were accommodated in other compartments, as the railway worked to restore services. Several trains were canceled or rerouted due to the accident.

