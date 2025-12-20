Tragic Collision: Assam Train Accident Claims Elephant Lives

A tragic accident unfolded in Assam's Hojai district early Saturday when the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express collided with a herd of elephants. The impact resulted in the death of seven elephants, including four calves, while one was injured. Fortunately, no human injuries were reported, though the train's derailment occurred.

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident, urging the Forest department to secure wildlife corridors to prevent future tragedies. State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi criticized the government's development approach, blaming it for shrinking natural habitats and escalating human-animal conflicts.

The accident is suspected to have been exacerbated by heavy fog and happened in a non-designated elephant corridor. Passengers affected by the train derailment were accommodated in other compartments, as the railway worked to restore services. Several trains were canceled or rerouted due to the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)