Devastating Gas Explosion Rocks Philadelphia Nursing Home

A devastating incident occurred at the Silver Lake Nursing Home near Philadelphia, where a pair of explosions followed by a fire resulted in the tragic deaths of a female employee and a resident. Additionally, 20 other individuals sustained injuries as a result of the gas leak-triggered disaster, according to officals.

In response to the initial explosion reported around 2:00 p.m. EST, emergency services sprang into action. The structural integrity of the building was compromised, leaving many patients and staff trapped within the collapsed areas. First responders courageously worked to extricate victims from the rubble, battling gas fumes and difficult conditions.

Despite the building's partial collapse, all residents and staff were eventually accounted for, with the injured receiving care at local hospitals. The incident sparked a swift community response, with bystanders aiding in rescue efforts. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro commended locals for their selfless actions during the unfolding crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)