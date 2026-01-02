Left Menu

Catastrophe at Crans-Montana: Tragedy Strikes Swiss Ski Resort

A devastating fire at a crowded bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, led to the deaths of around 40 individuals. The severe burns suffered by the victims make identification challenging, with many still missing. This tragic incident has left the ski resort community in shock and mourning.

Updated: 02-01-2026 19:36 IST
Catastrophe at Crans-Montana: Tragedy Strikes Swiss Ski Resort
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Investigators face a daunting task as they attempt to identify victims from a tragic fire at a popular bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana. The blaze, which occurred during a New Year's Eve celebration, has claimed the lives of approximately 40 people, including young international golfer Emanuele Galeppini.

Due to severe burns, identification of the victims has proven challenging, with the process expected to take several days. Many of those injured are in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll could rise. Swiss officials and foreign embassies are working tirelessly to determine if any of their citizens are among the casualties.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Initial reports suggest that a ceiling fire may have been ignited by sparklers. As the local community mourns, tributes and vigils are being held, highlighting the broad impact of this heartbreaking event.

