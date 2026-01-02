Catastrophe at Crans-Montana: Tragedy Strikes Swiss Ski Resort

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Investigators face a daunting task as they attempt to identify victims from a tragic fire at a popular bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana. The blaze, which occurred during a New Year's Eve celebration, has claimed the lives of approximately 40 people, including young international golfer Emanuele Galeppini.

Due to severe burns, identification of the victims has proven challenging, with the process expected to take several days. Many of those injured are in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll could rise. Swiss officials and foreign embassies are working tirelessly to determine if any of their citizens are among the casualties.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Initial reports suggest that a ceiling fire may have been ignited by sparklers. As the local community mourns, tributes and vigils are being held, highlighting the broad impact of this heartbreaking event.