Rajasthan Freezes: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Grip the State

Parts of Rajasthan experienced cold weather, with Fatehpur recording the lowest temperature at 2.8 degrees Celsius. The eastern region saw dense fog, prompting precautions for travel. The Meteorological Department forecasts persistent cold with a possible cold wave in northern areas and dry conditions across the state for the coming week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-01-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 14:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan is experiencing a chilling spell as cold conditions gripped parts of the state over the last 24 hours, concluding at 8:30 am Saturday. The eastern region, in particular, was enveloped in dense to very dense fog, stated the Meteorological Department.

Fatehpur, located in the Sikar district, reported the state's lowest temperature with a biting 2.8 degrees Celsius. Sikar followed closely behind with 3.2 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in Alwar, Sirohi, Lunkaransar, Karauli, and Jaipur ranged between 4.4 to 8.2 degrees Celsius.

The department cautioned residents and travelers to stay vigilant against plummeting temperatures and fog, especially during nighttime and early morning. Predictions indicate that minimum temperatures could dip further by 1 to 2 degrees, potentially leading to cold wave conditions in the northern areas, with the state's weather expected to stay dry over the next week.

