Transforming Urban Landscapes: Fadnavis's Vision for Maharashtra
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outlined his vision for urban development at a rally, emphasizing modern city infrastructure. He urged support for the BJP in upcoming elections, pledging projects like a music heritage park, an airport in Sangli, and a slum redevelopment initiative, alongside flood diversion strategies.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis articulated his long-term urban development vision, promising the creation of modern cities in the state. Speaking at a rally for the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad municipal corporation, he appealed for majority support in the January 15 elections to sustain ongoing urban projects.
Fadnavis pledged to transform Sangli into a clean, upgraded city with infrastructural advancements. Plans include the development of an airport, the establishment of a truck terminal, and the creation of a music heritage park and instrument museum in Miraj.
Tackling urban challenges, Fadnavis announced strategies to regularize slum encroachments, thereby granting residents ownership rights, and revealed a flood diversion project aimed at channeling excess water from Sangli and Kolhapur to drought-stricken regions in western Maharashtra and Marathwada.
