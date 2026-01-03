Transforming Urban Landscapes: Fadnavis's Vision for Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis articulated his long-term urban development vision, promising the creation of modern cities in the state. Speaking at a rally for the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad municipal corporation, he appealed for majority support in the January 15 elections to sustain ongoing urban projects.

Fadnavis pledged to transform Sangli into a clean, upgraded city with infrastructural advancements. Plans include the development of an airport, the establishment of a truck terminal, and the creation of a music heritage park and instrument museum in Miraj.

Tackling urban challenges, Fadnavis announced strategies to regularize slum encroachments, thereby granting residents ownership rights, and revealed a flood diversion project aimed at channeling excess water from Sangli and Kolhapur to drought-stricken regions in western Maharashtra and Marathwada.

(With inputs from agencies.)