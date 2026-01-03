Karnataka's Tech-Powered Command Centre Tackles Human-Wildlife Conflict
Karnataka's Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has launched an Integrated Command and Control Centre to address rising human-wildlife conflicts. Equipped with AI-enabled cameras and satellite imagery, the centre will provide real-time data and ensure timely action, enhancing conservation efforts and reducing conflict casualties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre announced the inauguration of the Integrated Command and Control Centre to mitigate the escalating human-wildlife conflict in the state.
The centre, utilizing AI-enabled cameras and satellite imagery, aims to provide prompt solutions by relaying real-time data to expedite action on reported cases.
Acknowledging the state's vast forest area, Khandre emphasized the importance of technology-driven solutions to safeguard wildlife and human settlements collaboratively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
