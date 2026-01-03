Karnataka's Tech-Powered Command Centre Tackles Human-Wildlife Conflict

Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre announced the inauguration of the Integrated Command and Control Centre to mitigate the escalating human-wildlife conflict in the state.

The centre, utilizing AI-enabled cameras and satellite imagery, aims to provide prompt solutions by relaying real-time data to expedite action on reported cases.

Acknowledging the state's vast forest area, Khandre emphasized the importance of technology-driven solutions to safeguard wildlife and human settlements collaboratively.

