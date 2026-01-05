Mystery in the Forest: Dead Monkeys and Langurs Raise Alarm

In Tumakuru district's forest area, 11 monkeys, including two langurs, were discovered dead over a span of two days, local officials announced on Monday. The grim discovery was made in the Devarayanadurga-Durgadahalli forest.

Forest officials quickly arrived at the scene on Friday evening and identified carcasses scattered within a 200 to 500-meter radius. Further inspections on Saturday unveiled more dead animals.

Initial autopsies suggest food poisoning might be the cause, with rice found in the oesophagus and intestines. The presence of a bluish tint in the mouth and neck of the animals supports this theory. Samples have been dispatched to laboratories in Bengaluru for comprehensive analysis. Surveillance efforts in the area have been heightened to avert similar incidents, as officials await laboratory results to confirm the deaths' exact cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)