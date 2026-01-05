Left Menu

Haryana Sets Up High-Level Committee for Swift Project Execution

The Haryana government has established a high-level monitoring committee to expedite development projects and ensure their timely implementation. This initiative, led by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, aims to enhance efficiency and accountability by overseeing project timelines, identifying delays, and ensuring adherence to prescribed schedules.

The Haryana government has taken a significant step toward accelerating development projects by forming a high-level monitoring committee, as stated in an official order issued on Monday.

The committee is tasked with reviewing the progress of projects bi-weekly, while comprehensive evaluations at the chief minister's level will occur every two months.

Formed under the guidance of Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the committee seeks to refine efficiency, accountability, and prompt delivery of development initiatives statewide.

The panel is composed of various key figures including Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Saket Kumar and Officer on Special Duty to the CM Narender Pal Malik. Additionally, Senior Consultant to the CM Karan Ahlawadi and Chief Engineer (Public Health) Rajeev Batish are involved, with Batish providing technical support.

The committee's responsibilities include monitoring timelines from administrative approval to work allocation, analyzing delays in approvals, and scrutinizing the period from project award to commencement, alongside securing necessary clearances.

Moreover, it will assess project completion, determine causes of delays and cost increases, verify revised timelines post-new approvals, secure project finalization within set schedules, and supervise the maintenance of the developed assets.

To maintain systematic oversight, the committee will send monthly progress reports to the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

