Congress Demands Accountability for Indore Water Contamination Tragedy

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari has intensified his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government, holding them accountable for the water contamination crisis in Indore's Bhagirathpura. Allegedly, the incident has claimed over 30 lives, prompting demands for legal action and criticism of MLA and state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Patwari accuses Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of neglecting Indore and calls for his accountability. Contrarily, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani, reports the official death toll as six, pending a comprehensive review by a committee assigned to audit the fatalities.

The incident has fueled unrest among the affected families, with the state government offering financial aid and healthcare to the victims. As the community awaits the death audit report, numerous voices call for stringent measures against those responsible.