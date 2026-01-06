Left Menu

Winter's Icy Grip Tightens Across North India

North India is experiencing a severe cold wave with snowfall in the hills. The chilly weather has prompted warnings, freezing temperatures, and restrictions in several states. The India Meteorological Department has advised caution as temperatures are expected to remain below normal in many areas over the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Winter has clamped down on North India, with temperatures plummeting across the region, including the first cold day of the year in the national capital, New Delhi. Snowfall blankets hilly states, while the plains are gripped by icy winds and dropping temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued light rainfall or snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The cold wave has led temperatures to fall below zero in many parts, worsening conditions in regions such as Himachal Pradesh where trekking above 3,000 meters has been banned.

Several areas, such as Gulmarg in Kashmir, recorded extreme lows, with dense fog further affecting southern West Bengal. The IMD has issued advisories urging citizens, particularly the elderly and vulnerable, to exercise caution as the region braces for more freezing temperatures in the days ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

