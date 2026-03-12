Left Menu

Heatwave Grips National Capital: Unseasonal Temperatures and Poor Air Quality

The national capital experienced unusually high temperatures on Thursday, with a peak of 35.8°C, significantly above the seasonal average. Friday and Saturday are expected to be partly cloudy. Air quality deteriorated, reaching 'poor' status with an AQI of 215, highlighting worsening environmental conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital witnessed an unusually high maximum temperature on Thursday, soaring to 35.8 degree Celsius. This figure is substantially above the season's standard, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature stood at 18.2 degrees Celsius, while the forecast suggests that the coming days will see a partly cloudy sky on Friday and Saturday. Concurrently, air quality has dropped to 'poor' levels, with the Central Pollution Control Board noting an Air Quality Index of 215 at 6 pm on Thursday.

The CPCB categorizes AQI readings into several bands: 0-50 as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor', and 401-500 as 'severe', painting a concerning picture of the city's environmental health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

