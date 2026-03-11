Scorching Heatwaves Sweep Across India
India experiences extreme temperatures with heatwave conditions affecting several regions, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Delhi. The Indian Meteorological Department reported abnormally high temperatures, particularly in Saurashtra and Kutch, with forecasts pointing toward continued heatwaves across much of India from March to May.
- India
On Wednesday, several regions across India experienced soaring temperatures, leading to what the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) described as 'heatwave to severe heatwave conditions.'
Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions, alongside parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha, were particularly affected, with temperatures climbing aggressively.
According to the IMD, temperatures in many areas were recorded as markedly above normal, exceeding the usual levels by over 5.1 degrees Celsius in various states and territories.
