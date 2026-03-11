Scorching Heatwaves Sweep Across India

On Wednesday, several regions across India experienced soaring temperatures, leading to what the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) described as 'heatwave to severe heatwave conditions.'

Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions, alongside parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha, were particularly affected, with temperatures climbing aggressively.

According to the IMD, temperatures in many areas were recorded as markedly above normal, exceeding the usual levels by over 5.1 degrees Celsius in various states and territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)