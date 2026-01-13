Chilled to the Bone: Record-Breaking Cold Wave Hits Punjab and Haryana
Punjab and Haryana experienced severe cold temperatures, with Chandigarh recording the lowest minimum in nine years at 2.8°C. Ballowal Saunkhri in Punjab hit 0°C, while Hisar and Narnaul in Haryana faced temperatures below 2°C. The broader region grappled with biting chill across various districts.
- Country:
- India
Piercing cold conditions gripped Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, with Chandigarh, the shared capital, experiencing a biting low of 2.8 degrees Celsius, marking its coldest in nearly a decade.
According to a weather department official, Chandigarh had its last chilly episode at 2.4 degrees on January 11, 2017, and a record 2.1 degrees on January 24, 2016.
As the freeze extended across Punjab, Ballowal Saunkhri plummeted to zero, while cities like Bathinda, Ludhiana, and Amritsar recorded freezing lows.
In neighboring Haryana, temperatures teetered close to freezing, particularly in Hisar and Narnaul. Gurugram, which faced a wintry 0.6 degrees on Monday, slightly warmed to 3.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cold wave
- Chandigarh
- Punjab
- Haryana
- temperature
- weather
- Ballowal Saunkhri
- Hisar
- Narnaul
- Chill
ALSO READ
Frigid Conditions Grip Northern India Amid Record Low Temperatures
Punjab and Haryana Shiver Through Record-Low Temperatures
Arctic Faces Unprecedented Era of Extreme Weather Events
Snow Disrupts German Soccer League: Games Postponed Amid Weather Chaos
Intense cold wave persists in Himachal as 13 stations report sub-zero temperatures