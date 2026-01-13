Chilled to the Bone: Record-Breaking Cold Wave Hits Punjab and Haryana

Piercing cold conditions gripped Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, with Chandigarh, the shared capital, experiencing a biting low of 2.8 degrees Celsius, marking its coldest in nearly a decade.

According to a weather department official, Chandigarh had its last chilly episode at 2.4 degrees on January 11, 2017, and a record 2.1 degrees on January 24, 2016.

As the freeze extended across Punjab, Ballowal Saunkhri plummeted to zero, while cities like Bathinda, Ludhiana, and Amritsar recorded freezing lows.

In neighboring Haryana, temperatures teetered close to freezing, particularly in Hisar and Narnaul. Gurugram, which faced a wintry 0.6 degrees on Monday, slightly warmed to 3.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)