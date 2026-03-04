Left Menu

The Rise of Mojtaba Khamenei Amidst Tensions and Turmoil

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:20 IST
Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is poised to succeed his father, according to sources. His possible ascension comes amid heightened assaults by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, which have led to severe political turmoil and uncertainty.

As the world watches, global markets have been adversely affected, notably in Asia, where stock markets have plummeted. Energy supplies are also disrupted, with Qatar halting LNG production and Iraq scaling back oil output due to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration faces challenges in stabilizing energy prices, crucial for upcoming midterm elections. Meanwhile, Iranian air defenses are weakened, and under Admiral Brad Cooper's command, U.S. forces continue relentless strikes, maintaining a strategic advantage.

