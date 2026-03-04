Left Menu

Burst of Colors: Holi Brings Joy and Harmony Across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

Holi, the 'festival of colors', was celebrated with enthusiasm in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Traditions included color-smearing, water balloon fights, and sweet exchanges. Authorities ensured safety while spring festivals like 'Holla Mohalla' brought devotees together. Leaders emphasized the festival's spirit of unity, cultural heritage, and goodwill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a spectacle of color and vibrancy, Holi, the much-anticipated festival of colors, infused life into the streets of Punjab, Haryana, and their shared capital, Chandigarh. With 'gulal' smeared across faces, water balloons bursting in the air, and sweets exchanged at every corner, the celebration was full of traditional fervor.

Residents enlivened the streets with the scents and sights of Holi, whilst hotels and resorts upped the ante with rain dance parties and festive delicacies. Ensuring safety, police intensified foot and mobile patrols, issuing warnings against hooliganism as special traffic teams checked over-speeding and reckless driving.

Meanwhile, the 'Holla Mohalla' festival attracted devotees to Anandpur Sahib, highlighting the cultural essence of the season. Leaders like Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria urged celebrations of unity, envisioning the festival as a hope for stronger social harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

