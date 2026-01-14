Controversy Over Mosque Profiling in Kashmir Sparks Debate

In a recent statement, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti sharply criticized the ongoing profiling of mosques and their imams in Kashmir. Speaking to reporters, Mufti described the move as an encroachment on Muslim religious affairs.

Highlighting a potential double standard, Mufti urged authorities to consider similar profiling measures for other religious institutions, suggesting that temples across India undergo the same scrutiny.

She raised alarms over the perceived intention behind the exercise, warning that it could intimidate Muslim communities and potentially extend to profiling mosques nationwide.

