Rescue Efforts Continue Amid New Zealand Landslide Tragedy

In New Zealand, a severe landslide triggered by heavy rains caused significant damage, leaving many missing, including children. Rescue teams are tirelessly searching for survivors using earth-moving equipment and dogs. Amidst power outages and road closures, emergency services strive to deliver aid and support to affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand rescue workers are engaged in a determined search for the missing following a landslide at a campsite in Mount Maunganui. Heavy rains have caused widespread devastation, severing power lines and prompting evacuations. Among the missing are children, as crews work tirelessly through treacherous conditions to locate survivors.

Megan Stiffler from fire and emergency services highlighted the challenging nature of the operation, with teams prepared to work overnight to uncover those trapped. With helicopters and search dogs deployed, signs of life have been reported, raising hopes of finding survivors amidst the debris.

Despite some areas regaining power, thousands remain without electricity. Transport disruptions continue as roads are closed across Northland, Bay of Plenty, and Waikato. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon emphasized governmental support for affected communities, while emergency services monitor weather forecasts as the tropical storm shifts eastward.

