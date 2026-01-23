Flight of Survival: Conserving the Black-breasted Puffleg in the Andes

In the heart of Ecuador's Andes, the Yanacocha Reserve emerges as a critical defense against human encroachment, safeguarding a unique ecosystem.

This haven is vital for the Black-breasted puffleg, a diminutive hummingbird critically endangered with only 150 to 200 individuals remaining worldwide, according to conservationists.

Founded by the Jocotoco Foundation, Yanacocha not only protects this species but also supports Andean biodiversity. Yet threats loom as agricultural demands encroach upon its high-altitude refuge.

