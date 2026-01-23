Rainfall Brings Respite to Punjab and Haryana After Extended Dry Spell

After enduring an extended dry spell, the states of Punjab and Haryana witnessed a much-needed weather change with rainfall recorded on Friday. The showers, punctuated by gusty winds, resulted in a rise in minimum temperatures, lifting them above normal at many locations.

Late Thursday night marked the beginning of inclement weather across most parts of these northern Indian states, including Chandigarh, the joint capital. Notable towns in Punjab such as Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Chandigarh experienced substantial rain.

According to data from the local meteorological department, Haryana towns like Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, and Gurugram also reported rainfall. This change in weather has seen temperatures such as 12.6 degrees Celsius in Karnal and 13.5 degrees Celsius in Gurugram.