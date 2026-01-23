Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Urges Halt on Tadoba Mining Projects

Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) has called on the Centre to reject proposed mining projects in Maharashtra's Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve corridor to prevent ecological damage. In a plea to the Environment Minister, he stresses the minimal economic benefits against substantial environmental risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has issued a plea urging national authorities to reconsider mining projects in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve corridor, located in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. Citing the potential for 'unchecked ecological damage,' Thackeray has petitioned Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to reject these initiatives.

In his correspondence, Thackeray highlighted the adverse effects these mining projects could have on the local forests and wildlife. Despite approval by Maharashtra's State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) in January, some board members voiced opposition, warning of low output and minimal revenue in exchange for substantial environmental harm.

Thackeray appealed to the ministry's conservation mandate, urging Yadav to nullify the projects at the National Board for Wildlife. Emphasizing the responsibility bestowed upon the authorities, Thackeray conveyed hope that this decision could establish a commendable legacy in environmental conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

