Aaditya Thackeray Urges Halt on Tadoba Mining Projects

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has issued a plea urging national authorities to reconsider mining projects in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve corridor, located in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. Citing the potential for 'unchecked ecological damage,' Thackeray has petitioned Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to reject these initiatives.

In his correspondence, Thackeray highlighted the adverse effects these mining projects could have on the local forests and wildlife. Despite approval by Maharashtra's State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) in January, some board members voiced opposition, warning of low output and minimal revenue in exchange for substantial environmental harm.

Thackeray appealed to the ministry's conservation mandate, urging Yadav to nullify the projects at the National Board for Wildlife. Emphasizing the responsibility bestowed upon the authorities, Thackeray conveyed hope that this decision could establish a commendable legacy in environmental conservation.

