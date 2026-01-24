Sizzling Performances Amidst Scorching Conditions at Australian Open

The Australian Open's seventh day was marked by blistering heat that suspended outdoor action, as players, including star Jannik Sinner, struggled with the conditions. Sinner, who had not dropped a set since October, faced defeat as Eliot Spizzirri broke his flawless streak.

Amidst the sauna-like atmosphere, Italian 22nd seed Luciano Darderi secured his place in the last 16 after overcoming Karen Khachanov in a grueling match. Meanwhile, defending champion Madison Keys continued her stride, defeating Karolina Pliskova in a contest underscored by soaring temperatures.

As the day progressed, performances by renowned competitors such as Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic became focal points of the tournament. With temperatures inching towards 40 degrees Celsius, the event's extreme heat policy was crucial in ensuring the safety of players and spectators alike.

