Trident Realty's Rs 1,200 Crore Township Takes Shape in Panipat

Trident Realty is set to invest Rs 1,200 crore in a new integrated township in Panipat, Haryana. This development, named 'Trident Parktown', will feature residential plots, independent floors, group housing, and commercial spaces. With a strong demand for residential plots, the project is a major expansion for Trident Realty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 13:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Trident Realty is embarking on a significant expansion with plans to invest Rs 1,200 crore in a new township in Panipat, Haryana. Termed 'Trident Parktown', this mixed-use project will incorporate residential plots, independent floors, group housing, and commercial spaces, as revealed by the Gurugram-based developer.

The township is set to cover an area of 125 acres and represents a major expansion for Trident Realty. In its initial phase, the company has already launched over 400 plots, with sizes starting from 200 square yards, catering to the strong demand for residential plots in the region, according to S K Narvar, Group Chairman of Trident Realty.

Trident Realty, established in 2008, has a prominent presence in major regions such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and Tri-City (Chandigarh). In Mumbai, the company has partnered with DLF Ltd for a housing project. To date, Trident Realty has delivered over 20.34 million square feet of space, with an additional 10.97 million sq ft under various stages of construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

