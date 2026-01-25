Rupee's Plunge: Impact on Imports, Education, Travel, and Exports

The rupee has reached a historic low, touching 92 against the US dollar on January 23, a development that is set to increase costs for imports, foreign education, and travel, while providing potential relief to exporters.

As India heavily relies on foreign oil, importers will face heightened expenses due to the depreciating local currency. This fluctuation will likely make electronic goods and daily necessities more expensive. In education, students pursuing studies abroad are expected to encounter higher costs.

However, exporters stand to benefit from the situation, as they will receive more rupees for their dollar earnings. Despite this, sectors with significant import needs, such as electronics and gems, might not fully capitalize on the currency devaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)