Anantapur's Pioneering Water Conservation Efforts Applauded by Prime Minister

In a significant endorsement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the dedication of Anantapur's residents towards water conservation during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu acknowledged this gesture, underscoring water security as a crucial component of the Swarna Andhra Vision.

These efforts blend modern technology with traditional practices, aiming to create resilient water infrastructure. Modi's recognition is expected to energize these community-driven projects, promoting sustained water management practices.