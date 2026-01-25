Anantapur's Pioneering Water Conservation Efforts Applauded by Prime Minister
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting Anantapur's efforts in water conservation on 'Mann Ki Baat'. The region's community-led initiatives are part of Andhra's vision for water security. The PM's commendation is set to boost these conservation practices further.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-01-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:46 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant endorsement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the dedication of Anantapur's residents towards water conservation during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu acknowledged this gesture, underscoring water security as a crucial component of the Swarna Andhra Vision.
These efforts blend modern technology with traditional practices, aiming to create resilient water infrastructure. Modi's recognition is expected to energize these community-driven projects, promoting sustained water management practices.
ALSO READ
Gambir Singh Yonzone: An Unsung Hero of Environmental Science
Former Kerala chief minister V S Achuthanandhan, actor Dharmendra awarded Padma Vibhushan (posthumously): MHA.
Haiti in Turmoil: Leaders Clash Over Prime Minister's Fate
Haiti's Political Power Shift: Council Moves to Oust Prime Minister Amid U.S. Warnings
Legal Battle Over Hyperscale Data Centre Near London: Environmental Concerns Take Center Stage