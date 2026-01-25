Left Menu

Anantapur's Pioneering Water Conservation Efforts Applauded by Prime Minister

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting Anantapur's efforts in water conservation on 'Mann Ki Baat'. The region's community-led initiatives are part of Andhra's vision for water security. The PM's commendation is set to boost these conservation practices further.

In a significant endorsement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the dedication of Anantapur's residents towards water conservation during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu acknowledged this gesture, underscoring water security as a crucial component of the Swarna Andhra Vision.

These efforts blend modern technology with traditional practices, aiming to create resilient water infrastructure. Modi's recognition is expected to energize these community-driven projects, promoting sustained water management practices.

