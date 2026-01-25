Left Menu

Winter Storm Slams US: Power Outages & Canceled Flights

A severe winter storm swept across the U.S. on Sunday, leaving over 850,000 without power and causing the cancellation of more than 10,200 flights. States of emergency were declared in numerous states, while federal and state governments took measures to mitigate the storm's impact.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A massive winter storm has wreaked havoc across the U.S., leaving over 850,000 customers without electricity and resulting in more than 10,000 flight cancellations on Sunday alone. The storm swept through eastern and southern states, causing significant disruptions with heavy snow, ice, and frigid temperatures.

According to PowerOutage.us, at least 290,000 customers were affected in Tennessee, with significant outages in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana. Meanwhile, the weather forced the cancellation of over 10,200 flights, with Delta Air Lines operating on a reduced schedule amidst challenging conditions.

In response to the "historic" storm, President Donald Trump approved federal emergency disaster declarations in several states, and the Department of Energy issued emergency orders to prevent blackouts. Homeland Security advised citizens to prepare for extreme cold conditions.

