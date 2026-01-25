Left Menu

Tragedy in Java: Land Conversion Landslide Disaster

A devastating landslide on Java's Mount Burangrang buried 34 homes, with 25 confirmed dead and 72 missing. Rescuers continue to dig through debris, hindered by challenging weather and terrain. Authorities are urged to address the environmental negligence that exacerbated the disaster's impact.

The weather improved on Sunday, aiding rescuers on Java's main island in recovering bodies from the mud and debris left by a tragic landslide that killed more than two dozen villagers.

The predawn disaster buried 34 houses in West Java's Pasir Langu village, leaving 72 people missing. Rescue teams, including K-9 units, drones, and 250 personnel, continue the search amidst challenging conditions.

Environmental factors have been highlighted as key contributors to the disaster, with officials urged to address land conversion and enforce disaster-prevention measures in the region.

