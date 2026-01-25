Tragedy in Java: Land Conversion Landslide Disaster
A devastating landslide on Java's Mount Burangrang buried 34 homes, with 25 confirmed dead and 72 missing. Rescuers continue to dig through debris, hindered by challenging weather and terrain. Authorities are urged to address the environmental negligence that exacerbated the disaster's impact.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bandung | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:31 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
The weather improved on Sunday, aiding rescuers on Java's main island in recovering bodies from the mud and debris left by a tragic landslide that killed more than two dozen villagers.
The predawn disaster buried 34 houses in West Java's Pasir Langu village, leaving 72 people missing. Rescue teams, including K-9 units, drones, and 250 personnel, continue the search amidst challenging conditions.
Environmental factors have been highlighted as key contributors to the disaster, with officials urged to address land conversion and enforce disaster-prevention measures in the region.
ALSO READ
Gambir Singh Yonzone: An Unsung Hero of Environmental Science
Tragic Landslide in Indonesia: Search Continues for Missing
Tragic Discovery: Bodies Recovered from Missing Indonesian Surveillance Plane
Legal Battle Over Hyperscale Data Centre Near London: Environmental Concerns Take Center Stage
US-Indonesia Trade Pact: A New Era of Bilateral Prosperity