Tragedy in Java: Land Conversion Landslide Disaster

The weather improved on Sunday, aiding rescuers on Java's main island in recovering bodies from the mud and debris left by a tragic landslide that killed more than two dozen villagers.

The predawn disaster buried 34 houses in West Java's Pasir Langu village, leaving 72 people missing. Rescue teams, including K-9 units, drones, and 250 personnel, continue the search amidst challenging conditions.

Environmental factors have been highlighted as key contributors to the disaster, with officials urged to address land conversion and enforce disaster-prevention measures in the region.