Edin Dzeko Makes Record-Breaking Comeback in German Bundesliga 2

At nearly 40, Edin Dzeko scored for Schalke 04 in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Kaiserlautern, becoming the oldest scorer in Germany's second division. Dzeko's debut goal spurred a late comeback, leveling the match with a goal from Kenan Karaman. A veteran of European leagues, Dzeko brought excitement back to Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:23 IST
In a remarkable feat, Edin Dzeko, at 39 years and 314 days old, scored a key goal in Schalke 04's impressive 2-2 draw against Kaiserlautern on Sunday, making history as the oldest scorer in Germany's second division.

Joining Schalke from Fiorentina earlier this week, Dzeko's debut saw him netting in the 87th minute, which initiated a spectacular comeback for Schalke. The team equalized in the 90th minute with a goal from Kenan Karaman, erasing Kaiserlautern's earlier 2-0 advantage.

Dzeko's return to Germany, after a successful European career spanning clubs like Manchester City and Inter Milan, marks a new chapter for the second division's leaders, Schalke, as they aim for promotion.

