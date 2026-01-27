Tragic Encounter: Wild Elephant Attack Claims Life in Assam
A 70-year-old woman, Kasang Kropi, was killed by a wild elephant in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district. She was returning from a religious event when the attack occurred. Other women in the group escaped. The incident highlights human-wildlife conflict in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A fatal encounter with a wild elephant ended the life of a 70-year-old woman in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday. Police report sheds light on this tragic incident.
The victim, Kasang Kropi, was returning from a religious procession with fellow villagers when they unexpectedly encountered a herd of wild elephants. Despite the chaos, her companions managed to escape unharmed, except for Kropi, who was trampled to death.
Authorities have dispatched the body for post-mortem examination as human-elephant conflicts in Assam signal an urgent call for effective wildlife management solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)