Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Wild Elephant Attack Claims Life in Assam

A 70-year-old woman, Kasang Kropi, was killed by a wild elephant in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district. She was returning from a religious event when the attack occurred. Other women in the group escaped. The incident highlights human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:09 IST
Tragic Encounter: Wild Elephant Attack Claims Life in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal encounter with a wild elephant ended the life of a 70-year-old woman in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday. Police report sheds light on this tragic incident.

The victim, Kasang Kropi, was returning from a religious procession with fellow villagers when they unexpectedly encountered a herd of wild elephants. Despite the chaos, her companions managed to escape unharmed, except for Kropi, who was trampled to death.

Authorities have dispatched the body for post-mortem examination as human-elephant conflicts in Assam signal an urgent call for effective wildlife management solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026