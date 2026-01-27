Tragedy and Turmoil: The Quest for Justice in NEET Aspirant's Death
The father of a deceased NEET aspirant demands a judicial probe into her death, dissatisfied with the police investigation. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the alleged sexual assault case, collecting DNA samples for forensic profiling. The family persists in seeking justice while law enforcement faces scrutiny.
A bereaved father is seeking justice after the tragic death of his daughter, a NEET aspirant, who died following a coma in a Patna hospital. Dissatisfied with the police investigation, he is calling for a judicial probe, threatening self-immolation if justice is denied.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case has collected DNA samples from multiple individuals, including the victim's family, for forensic profiling. The young aspirant was discovered unconscious in her hostel room and succumbed in the hospital on January 11. Allegations of sexual assault have surfaced, with claims of a cover-up by authorities.
Following public outcry, Patna Police suspended two officers, signaling potential flaws in the ongoing investigation. Forensic evidence has detected traces of semen on the victim's clothing, intensifying suspicions of sexual misconduct. As the DNA profiling continues, the family maintains their pursuit of truth amidst the controversy.
