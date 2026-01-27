Enforcing Marathi Language Instruction: A Mandate Across Maharashtra Schools

The Maharashtra School Education Department is taking steps to ensure the 2020 mandate, requiring Marathi to be taught in all schools, is being followed. This rule applies to institutions across different educational boards, including ICSE, CBSE, and IB.

In March 2020, a government resolution was passed making Marathi a compulsory subject regardless of the school's affiliation. Now, in an effort to verify adherence to this rule, the education commissioner has been instructed to assess compliance and submit a report.

Furthermore, the directive comes after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray requested action against schools ignoring this mandate. A letter reinforcing this requirement was distributed to regional education deputies as recently as September 2024.