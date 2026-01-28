Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Death of Tusker in Jharkhand

A tusker was found dead in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district near a village, sparking speculation as it may be the same elephant responsible for recent fatalities. The cause of death will be determined post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tusker was discovered lifeless in the Tonto police station area of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, a forest department official confirmed.

The elephant's body was found by villagers in the Sagarkatta Remra Forest near Baihatu village, prompting them to notify the authorities, he stated.

Questions remain whether this is the same elephant that recently killed 20 people in the Goilkera and Kolhan forest range, as officials await further information. The post-mortem will reveal the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

