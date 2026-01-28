Mystery Surrounds Death of Tusker in Jharkhand

A tusker was discovered lifeless in the Tonto police station area of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, a forest department official confirmed.

The elephant's body was found by villagers in the Sagarkatta Remra Forest near Baihatu village, prompting them to notify the authorities, he stated.

Questions remain whether this is the same elephant that recently killed 20 people in the Goilkera and Kolhan forest range, as officials await further information. The post-mortem will reveal the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)