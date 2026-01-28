Race Against Rain: Search for Missing After Deadly Indonesian Landslide

Rescue efforts are battling against bad weather to find 32 people still missing after a devastating landslide in Indonesia's West Java province, as the death toll climbs to 34, according to the disaster mitigation agency.

The landslide occurred in the Pasir Langu village in the Bandung Barat region, triggered by torrential rains that began late Friday. Among the missing is the sibling of a boarding school student, Muhammad Rifal Firmansyah, who has joined rescue teams in the search for his brother.

The severe weather conditions are challenging for over 800 rescuers striving to locate missing residents, while military and police personnel work tirelessly to identify victims. Nearby, 23 soldiers died during border patrol training, although it is unclear if these deaths are part of the landslide toll.