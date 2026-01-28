Electrocution Tragedy: Tiger Death Sparks Wildlife Protection Concerns
A tiger was electrocuted at Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar, India. It died after contacting an illegal electric fence intended to protect a farm. Officials discovered the carcass and plan to conduct a post-mortem. Legal action may follow under the Wildlife Protection Act against the responsible farmer.
A tragic incident unfolded at the Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar's West Champaran district, where a sub-adult male tiger died after being electrocuted. The unfortunate death occurred when the animal came into contact with an illegal electric fence installed by a farmer.
Officials, during a regular patrol, discovered the tiger's carcass in the Manpur area. Field director Nesamani K confirmed that veterinarians were tasked with conducting a post-mortem examination, adhering to the National Tiger Conservation Authority's standard operating procedure.
Initial investigations indicate the tiger perished due to the unlawful installation meant to safeguard the farmer's crops. VTR authorities expressed their intent to take legal action against the farmer under the Wildlife Protection Act. Despite the tragedy, the reserve has reported a 75% increase in tiger numbers since 2018.
