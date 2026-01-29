Odisha's Vision: Transforming Rourkela into a Smart Industrial Hub
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the state's commitment to developing Rourkela airport and expanding Rourkela Steel Plant. The enhancements aim to meet industrial and infrastructural goals. Coordination between state and central governments, along with the establishment of a task force, indicates significant progress.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has reinforced his government's resolve to revitalize Rourkela with ambitious plans to upgrade its airport and expand the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). These initiatives are part of an overarching strategy to accelerate the region's industrial and infrastructural growth.
Rourkela, a recognized steel hub and an emerging smart city, has long awaited the transformation of its airport to Category C. This upgrade aims to cope with moderate traffic and facilitate less than 3 million passengers yearly. Currently, the airport's single runway limits larger aircraft accommodation.
Efforts are being coordinated smoothly between the state and central administration. Additionally, a task force, led by Development Commissioner DK Singh, frequently visits Rourkela to expedite the RSP expansion from 4.5 to 9.5 million tons per annum by 2030, ensuring that past negligence is actively addressed.
ALSO READ
Redefining Real Estate: India's Infrastructure-Driven Future
India's civil aviation sector on sustained growth trajectory supported by conducive policy environment, infrastructure expansion: Survey.
Andhra Pradesh Implements Bold Infrastructure and Social Initiatives
Gujarat Cabinet Greenlights Rs 5,230 Crore Road Infrastructure Projects
Himachal's Push for Infrastructure and Ecological Recognition