Odisha's Vision: Transforming Rourkela into a Smart Industrial Hub

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has reinforced his government's resolve to revitalize Rourkela with ambitious plans to upgrade its airport and expand the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). These initiatives are part of an overarching strategy to accelerate the region's industrial and infrastructural growth.

Rourkela, a recognized steel hub and an emerging smart city, has long awaited the transformation of its airport to Category C. This upgrade aims to cope with moderate traffic and facilitate less than 3 million passengers yearly. Currently, the airport's single runway limits larger aircraft accommodation.

Efforts are being coordinated smoothly between the state and central administration. Additionally, a task force, led by Development Commissioner DK Singh, frequently visits Rourkela to expedite the RSP expansion from 4.5 to 9.5 million tons per annum by 2030, ensuring that past negligence is actively addressed.