Tharoor Signals Party Harmony Ahead of Kerala Polls

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to address his grievances, affirming unity within the party ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls. Following the meeting, Tharoor expressed satisfaction, emphasizing alignment with Congress leadership as they prepare for upcoming elections.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday to address his grievances. Following the meeting, Tharoor assured that "all is good" and emphasized that the party is unified as they approach the crucial Kerala Assembly elections.

The hour-and-a-half-long meeting took place in Kharge's Parliament House chamber, where Tharoor discussed various matters with the Congress leadership. He expressed contentment with the dialogue, stating, "We are moving together on the same page, what more can I say," as he addressed reporters afterward.

Despite previous tensions, including Tharoor skipping a key strategy meeting over perceived sidelining, the meeting reaffirmed party cohesion. The Congress party views the upcoming Kerala polls as critical, aiming to reclaim power from the Left after a decade in opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

