Karnataka Assembly Erupts Over Contentious Government Advertisement

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly faced heated debates following a state government advertisement critiquing the Centre's VB-G RAM G Act. Opposition parties BJP and JD(S) accused the Siddaramaiah-led government of misusing taxpayer money for political propaganda. The controversy led to adjournments and a walkout by the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly was engulfed in controversy as uproar ensued over a government advertisement criticizing the Centre's VB-G RAM G Act. BJP and JD(S) members accused the state government of manipulating taxpayer money for false propaganda. The legislative session was briefly adjourned amid loud protests.

The contentious advertisement was issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, condemning the central government's repeal of MGNREGA. Opposition parties alleged the advertisement disrespected Mahatma Gandhi by featuring caricatures inappropriately, sparking accusations of vendetta politics.

Defending the advertisement, Minister Priyank Kharge argued that it did not breach any laws, challenging the BJP to identify legal violations. Despite the government's stance, heated exchanges ensued, leading to a walkout by opposition members, who alleged misuse of public funds to levy accusations against the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

