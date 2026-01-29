Karnataka Assembly Erupts Over Contentious Government Advertisement

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly was engulfed in controversy as uproar ensued over a government advertisement criticizing the Centre's VB-G RAM G Act. BJP and JD(S) members accused the state government of manipulating taxpayer money for false propaganda. The legislative session was briefly adjourned amid loud protests.

The contentious advertisement was issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, condemning the central government's repeal of MGNREGA. Opposition parties alleged the advertisement disrespected Mahatma Gandhi by featuring caricatures inappropriately, sparking accusations of vendetta politics.

Defending the advertisement, Minister Priyank Kharge argued that it did not breach any laws, challenging the BJP to identify legal violations. Despite the government's stance, heated exchanges ensued, leading to a walkout by opposition members, who alleged misuse of public funds to levy accusations against the Centre.

