Groundwater Management: India's Success Story

In a significant development, India's Jal Shakti Minister revealed an improvement in groundwater management, with over-exploited blocks decreasing from 17.2% to 10.8% between 2017 and 2025. The announcement was made while addressing the Lok Sabha and backed by rigorous data from the Central Ground Water Board.

The dynamic assessment recorded a boost in the nation's annual groundwater recharge from 432 BCM to 448.52 BCM over the same period. Safe assessment units also rose to 73.14%, suggesting effective and sustainable use of the vital resource through targeted government initiatives.

The Minister underscored the government's data-driven strategies like aquifer mapping and rainwater harvesting under various national programs. These efforts mark a pivotal shift towards more judicious groundwater management, promising a sustainable future for India's water resources.

