Groundwater Management: India's Success Story
India saw a significant reduction in over-exploited groundwater blocks from 17.2% to 10.8% between 2017 and 2025. Groundwater recharge increased to 448.52 BCM, contributing to sustainable resource management, driven by targeted government initiatives and scientific assessments.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, India's Jal Shakti Minister revealed an improvement in groundwater management, with over-exploited blocks decreasing from 17.2% to 10.8% between 2017 and 2025. The announcement was made while addressing the Lok Sabha and backed by rigorous data from the Central Ground Water Board.
The dynamic assessment recorded a boost in the nation's annual groundwater recharge from 432 BCM to 448.52 BCM over the same period. Safe assessment units also rose to 73.14%, suggesting effective and sustainable use of the vital resource through targeted government initiatives.
The Minister underscored the government's data-driven strategies like aquifer mapping and rainwater harvesting under various national programs. These efforts mark a pivotal shift towards more judicious groundwater management, promising a sustainable future for India's water resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)