Groundwater Management: India's Success Story

India saw a significant reduction in over-exploited groundwater blocks from 17.2% to 10.8% between 2017 and 2025. Groundwater recharge increased to 448.52 BCM, contributing to sustainable resource management, driven by targeted government initiatives and scientific assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, India's Jal Shakti Minister revealed an improvement in groundwater management, with over-exploited blocks decreasing from 17.2% to 10.8% between 2017 and 2025. The announcement was made while addressing the Lok Sabha and backed by rigorous data from the Central Ground Water Board.

The dynamic assessment recorded a boost in the nation's annual groundwater recharge from 432 BCM to 448.52 BCM over the same period. Safe assessment units also rose to 73.14%, suggesting effective and sustainable use of the vital resource through targeted government initiatives.

The Minister underscored the government's data-driven strategies like aquifer mapping and rainwater harvesting under various national programs. These efforts mark a pivotal shift towards more judicious groundwater management, promising a sustainable future for India's water resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

