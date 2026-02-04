High-Voltage Drama: Rickshaw Puller's Desperate Climb
Mintu, a rickshaw puller from Gopalpur in north Delhi, scaled a high-tension power pole amidst a family dispute. Allegedly addicted to alcohol, his alarming ascent prompted swift intervention by police, fire, and electricity officials to ensure his safe descent. Legal action is now underway.
A dramatic scene unfolded in north Delhi's Gopalpur area as a 28-year-old rickshaw puller named Mintu climbed a high-tension power pole, officials reported on Wednesday.
The incident stemmed from a family dispute, according to his wife. Known to have an alcohol addiction, Mintu's actions set off alarms across local departments.
Rescue efforts involved the police, fire brigade, and electricity department, who successfully brought him down. Authorities are preparing to take legal measures following this startling event.
