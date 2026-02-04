High-Voltage Drama: Rickshaw Puller's Desperate Climb

A dramatic scene unfolded in north Delhi's Gopalpur area as a 28-year-old rickshaw puller named Mintu climbed a high-tension power pole, officials reported on Wednesday.

The incident stemmed from a family dispute, according to his wife. Known to have an alcohol addiction, Mintu's actions set off alarms across local departments.

Rescue efforts involved the police, fire brigade, and electricity department, who successfully brought him down. Authorities are preparing to take legal measures following this startling event.

(With inputs from agencies.)