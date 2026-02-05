Punjab's Urban Local Bodies: A New Era of Transparency and Efficiency

In a significant move to enhance urban governance, Punjab Local Government Minister Sanjeev Arora announced comprehensive reforms in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) on Wednesday. These changes are designed to ensure timely decision-making, greater transparency, and seamless execution of developmental projects.

While reviewing the ULBs' operations, Arora highlighted the detrimental effects of delayed resolutions on development and public services. To counter this, the government has implemented a decentralised, accountability-focused governance model. Within the past three weeks, 900 of 1,100 long-pending resolutions have been resolved, giving a new impetus to urban infrastructure development.

A key change involves the introduction of the e-Nigam software, which facilitates all ULB resolutions online, eliminating manual processes and reinforcing accountability. Additionally, the enhancement of financial approval powers aims to accelerate project execution, with the limits for Superintending Engineers and Chief Engineers doubled. Arora also mentioned the reorganisation of ULBs into six regions with dedicated engineering leadership to improve coordination and oversight.

